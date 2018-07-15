Franca e pamëshirshme, shënon edhe golin e katërt ndaj Kroacisë (VIDEO)

Kylian Mbappe had to score one in this game, and he did. A teenager, scoring in the World Cup Final.4-1.pic.twitter.com/enOYF3rfdUâ Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2018
Kylian Mbappe had to score one in this game, and he did. A teenager, scoring in the World Cup Final.4-1.pic.twitter.com/enOYF3rfdU
Lajme |
Sport |
Video |
ShowBiz |
Foto Galeria |
Teknologjia |
Lifestyle |
Argëtim |
Lojra |
Televizione & Radio
Kushtete e Përdorimit |
Privacy Policy
2003 - 2018 Albeu Online Media. Të gjitha të drejtat janë të rezervuara!
Powered by orihost.com
E-maili juaj
Fjalëkalimi
Më mbaj mend