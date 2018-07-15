Franca e pamëshirshme, shënon edhe golin e katërt ndaj Kroacisë (VIDEO)

Franaca është e pamëshirshme ndaj Kroacisë, duke shënuar edhe golin e katërt në "Luzhniki Stadium".

Ai që ka shënuar këtë herë është sulmuesi i talentuar, Kylian Mbappe në minutën e 65'.

Ndeshaj po zhvillohet dhe tani Franca është shumë afër triumfit të Kupës së Botës. /albeu.com/
Shtuar më 15/07/2018, ora 18:25
